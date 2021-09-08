Topeka Tropics Topeka’s newest Arena Football team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – J.R. Bond, owner of Topeka’s Arena football team announced Wednesday evening, the new team will be named the Topeka Tropics. The announcement was held at the Redbud Park in the NOTO Arts District.

The Topeka Tropics will play their home games at the Stormont Vail Events Center beginning in February 2022. The team will join the Champions Indoor Football league and will compete with teams, from the upper Midwest to south to Texas in a 12 game season, with six home games.

The timeline for the Topeka Tropics is:

September:

Introduce Head Coach

October:

Team uniforms unveiled

Merchandise available to public

League schedule released

November:

Introduction of team mascot

January:

Introduce team starters

February:

Season begins

J. R. Bond, from Parkville, Missouri also owns the Topeka Giants Baseball team currently playing in Rossville this summer.