Topeka United brings diversity and inclusion to Topeka



TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka United sponsored a diversity and inclusion party Friday evening at the site of Brown v. Board mural site.

Topeka United is a group of individuals that came together in 2019 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that ended segregation in schools. They have since worked together to help bring full inclusion into the Topeka Community.

The evening event included several Topeka artists including The Paradize Band, Nublvckcity, JJ Swanson, Brail Watson, Tiffni Williams and more.

Food trucks included Smokey Dunks and Ronn’s Jazzy Doggs.

Patron are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.