Topeka VA Medical Center hosts drive-by parade for veterans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka VA Medical Center and the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association held a drive-by parade Wednesday afternoon to help kick off the rodeo happening this weekend in Topeka.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association cowboys, cowgirls and their horses joined in the parade at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center to help celebrate and recognize our nation’s heroes who are residents of the VA Community Living Center and have been isolated since the onset of COVID-19.

The rodeo is happening on Oct. 7th, 8th and 9th at the Stormont Vail Event Center’s Landon Arena. For more information, click here.

