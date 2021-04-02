Topeka Vendors Market finds new uses for historic downtown buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Vendors Market in downtown Topeka is bringing historic warehouse buildings back to life and giving them a new purpose.

Todd Konkel purchased the old Topeka Transfer & Storage Co. warehouse at 528 S.E. Adams St. in the fall of 2020.

The original building was built in 1911, and in 1922, two additional floors were added.

“We acquired these buildings that have a lot of history to them and we kind of modeled them after the West Bottoms in Kansas City. We thought it would fit the Topeka market and it has worked out very well.” Todd Konkel, Topeka Vendors Market owner/operator.

“The way it works, we have various booth spaces and the vendors rent the booth spaces month to month and they feature their crafts, furniture, antiques.”

“We are looking at opening new businesses in our other buildings, including an indoor food truck court, an event space and a distillery.”

The warehouse includes five floors including the basement, and Konkel’s plan is to renovate all 5 floors. As of today he has 20,000-square-foot ground floor and the basement.

Click here for more information on the Topeka Vendors Market or visit their Facebook page.