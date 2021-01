TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - National Blood Donor Month has been observed in January since 1970 with the goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during winter – one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.

Christ Lutheran Church hosted a Red Cross blood drive on Thursday in their Fellowship Hall, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There were 44 volunteers that donated for this blood drive.