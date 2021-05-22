Topeka West high school graduates 227 seniors at Hummer Sports Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka West High School is proud to announce the graduation of 227 High School seniors on Saturday.

Dr. Anderson shared, ” We are honored to have the privilege to share this momentous occasion with all our TPS families from the 2020 and 2021 school year. We congratulate all of our graduates who earned over 8 million dollars in scholarships this year. We thank our entire community for their patience and support as we host these outdoor events under the safest possible conditions.”