The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center partnered with Ballet Midwest, Topeka Civic Theatre, Kyler Carpenter, magician Curtis Sneden to offer a special zoo experience Saturday morning. With a regular admission ticket, visitors enjoyed artistic interactions throughout the zoo.