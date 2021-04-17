Topeka Zoo celebrates Earth Day on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is celebrating Earth Day on Saturday with several on-site activities.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will join hundreds of zoos and aquariums, across the United States to observe Earth Day 2021.

During the Earth Day celebration, the zoo will have two dozen booths, activities, and special events going on throughout the day. Events will feature informational booths and hands-on activities from agencies around NE Kansas, as well as make and take crafts, edible activities, puppet shows, and an exhibit of over 300 entries from the Earth Day Story Telling Contest that has involved so many area residents and schools.

Earth Day at the Zoo will go from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.