Topeka Zoo animals well-cared for while zoo is closed to public

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus, but the animals at the zoo are enjoying the warmer temps and are doing well according to Brendan Wiley, Director of the Topeka Zoo.

Wiley said special precautions are being taken to protect the animals as well as the employees.

An opening date for the zoo has not been set at this time.

The Friends of the Topeka Zoo’s next event, Roar & Pour Wine Fest, on April 25th, has become a virtual event due to the zoo being closed. Memberships to the Friends of the Topeka Zoo are available and the public is encouraged to join.

To become a member go to https://topekazoo.org/membership/