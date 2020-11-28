Topeka Zoo Lights adds sparkle to the holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends of the Topeka Zoo (FOTZ) has created a new holiday event called Zoo Lights.

Beginning Nov. 27, visitors can stroll around the zoo and enjoy twinkling lights, dazzling displays, festive activities, and of course — Santa Claus. Zoo Lights will be a magical destination creating lasting memories and a new favorite tradition for our community.

Zoo Lights will be on display from Nov. 27 until Dec. 30. Click here to purchase tickets.

TICKETS:

  • Children ages two and under are free
  • $6 for children
  • $8 for adults

All proceeds will benefit FOTZ, a non-profit organization that supports the Topeka Zoo through guest experiences, animal care, conservation efforts, and educational programs and camps. The Topeka Zoo Lights is sponsored by Evergy.

