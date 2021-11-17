Topeka Zoo Lights set to open Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has brought back a popular holiday tradition for the second year in a row.

Beginning Nov. 19, guests can enjoy the Zoo Lights event, and stroll around the zoo, enjoying the lights, displays, festive activities and Santa Claus! Zoo Lights has become a destination creating lasting memories and a new favorite tradition for the Topeka community.

Zoo Lights will be open from Nov. 19 to Dec. 26. It runs Sunday through Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., then Friday and Saturday 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets for children under 12 are $7 and adults are $10.

Click here for tickets and more information.