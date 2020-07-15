Topeka Zoo offering Summer Safaris

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is offering Summer Safaris Tuesday evenings throughout the summer.

The guided tour starts at 7 p.m. and is about 90 minutes long. The tour accommodates approximately 20 people, is fast-paced and designed for both children and adults.

Limited tickets are available and must be purchased in advanced.

“You will get great stories, great information and you will learn a lot about the animals here,” Guest Services Manager Ryan Koepp said.

Tours are offered every other Tuesday evening. Dates and times are subject to change. For more information click here.