Topeka Zoo opens shark exhibit, celebrates World Oceans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is opening it’s shark exhibit Friday in celebration of the international holiday World Oceans Day.

World Oceans Day is Monday, June 8, and the zoo has events planned throughout the weekend for families to celebrate. The shark exhibit opened Friday morning for the first time this summer and on Saturday, visitors can participate in multiple activities.

“We will be having family friendly activities including sustainable seafood, making shark hats and even a writing contest from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday,” said Rachael Rost, a Topeka Zoo educational specialist.

For more information on the Topeka Zoo hours and activities available, click here.