Topeka Zoo recognizes their Sponsors at Luncheon

The Topeka Zoo recognized their contributing sponsors, with a lunch Thursday in the Education Center. The Topeka Zoo relies on substantial donations from Sponsors and Supporting Businesses as well as from Private Donations. The FOTZ (Friends of the Topeka Zoo) manages and organizes fundraising events that help fund the Zoo Programs. Zoo Director, Brendan Wiley thanked the sponsors present and talked about future programs at the Zoo. Zoo employees talked about their role at the Zoo and thanked the sponsors for their support. For more information on how to contribute to the Topeka Zoo, go to https://topekazoo.org/support/sponsors/ .































































