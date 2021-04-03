Topeka Zoo animals enjoy Easter eggs for Eggstravaganza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo treated the zoo residents to a special Easter surprise on Saturday.

Eggstravaganza is an Easter egg hunt for the zoo animals. The papier-mâché eggs are filled with snacks for the animals, that are left in their enclosures to find.

Egg hunt times are listed below.

  • 9:15 – African Painted Dogs
  • 9:40 – Patas Monkeys
  • 10:00 – African Lions
  • 10:30 – Sumatran Tigers
  • 11:15 – Elephants
  • 12:00 – Bornean Orangutans
  • 12:20 – Sun Bear
  • 1:15 – Golden Lion Tamarins
  • 2:00 – Giraffes
  • 2:05 –Black and White Ruffed Lemurs/ African Crested Porcupine
  • 2:15 – Bug Zoo
  • 2:20 – Black Bears
  • 2:45 – Mountain Lions
  • 3:00 – Otters
  • 3:15 – Hippo

