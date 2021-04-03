Topeka Zoo animals enjoy Easter eggs for Eggstravaganza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo treated the zoo residents to a special Easter surprise on Saturday.
Eggstravaganza is an Easter egg hunt for the zoo animals. The papier-mâché eggs are filled with snacks for the animals, that are left in their enclosures to find.
Egg hunt times are listed below.
- 9:15 – African Painted Dogs
- 9:40 – Patas Monkeys
- 10:00 – African Lions
- 10:30 – Sumatran Tigers
- 11:15 – Elephants
- 12:00 – Bornean Orangutans
- 12:20 – Sun Bear
- 1:15 – Golden Lion Tamarins
- 2:00 – Giraffes
- 2:05 –Black and White Ruffed Lemurs/ African Crested Porcupine
- 2:15 – Bug Zoo
- 2:20 – Black Bears
- 2:45 – Mountain Lions
- 3:00 – Otters
- 3:15 – Hippo