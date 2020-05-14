Topeka Zoo sees steady traffic on first day back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo opened their doors to the public for the first time since March 14.

The zoo opened Thursday morning for Friends of the Topeka Zoo members only. For the opening, grounds were taped off to allow directional walking traffic and the buildings are not yet open to the public.

“It is essentially 2 months to the day since we first closed,” Said Brendan Wiley, director of the Topeka Zoo

Doug, Noah and Miah Cope entered the zoo excited to see the bears and the otters again, and were the zoos first guests of the day.

“It’s nice, they seem to have everything organized.” Doug Cope said.

Today’s reopen marked step one of the Topeka Zoo’s plan to open back up to the public. The zoo is planning to sell single use daily admission tickets staring May 18 until the end of Shawnee County’s Phase 1 reopening plan.

For a list of reopening phases and guest guidelines for the Topeka zoo, click here.