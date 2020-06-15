Topeka Zoo Summer camps underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo started its summer camps on Monday.

The zoo offers nine week-long camps that are geared toward children ages 6-12 and two 3-week sessions of camp that are geared toward 13-18 year olds. Registration is on a weekly basis.

During these camps, your child will explore the animal kingdom through stories, games, interactive play and lots of live animal encounters.

“We learn everything there is to know about some of our animals at the Topeka Zoo,” Rachael Rost, Zoo Education Specialist, said about the camps.

For information on the summer camps, go to the Topeka Zoo website.