Topeka Zoo tagging monarch butterflies for research, offering classes so you can learn too

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the seventh year in a row, the Kansas Museum of History and Topeka Zoo have teamed up to tag monarch butterflies during their annual migration. Monarchs pass through Kansas during the last two weeks of September.

“Monarch Butterflys are migrating right now through Kansas. They migrate from as far north as Southern Canada down to the Transvolcanic range in southern Mexico. In the last 2 decades Monarch Butterflys have declined by as much as 90% and that is why we are tagging and studying them.” Rachael Rost, Topeka Zoo Education Specialist.

The Topeka Zoo is offering free tagging classes to the public that are held at the Kansas Museum of History.

Classes run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The first portion of the class is a 45 minute presentation on monarch butterfly ecology, migration, conservation and how to catch them. Then, guests are invited to help us catch, tag and release as many monarchs as they can. The zoo will provide at least one butterfly net for each family.

Class dates are:

Wednesday, September 15th

Saturday, September 18th

Tuesday, September 21st

Thursday, September 23rd

Pre-registration required before attending the event. To pre-register, just click here. Contact 785-368-9137 or email Education@Topekazoo.org with questions.