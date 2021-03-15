Topeka Zoo training next class of educators with Docent Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is holding their annual Docent Academy this week in the Education Center at the Zoo. The Topeka Zoo holds the academy each year in March.

“The Docent program is open to the Northeast Kansas Community. It is for people that want to be very hands on involved with the Topeka Zoo.” Dennis Dinwiddie, Director of Conservation and Education at the Topeka Zoo

“The Docents are educators, they do an enormous amount of education as ambassadors for the Topeka Zoo. They do a lot of work with the animal care program, with education, conservation and they work with a lot of other programs at the zoo.”

“Now that we have the Docent program we dont know how we ever got along without them.”

“Our next Docent Academy will be in March 2022.”

