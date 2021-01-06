Topeka Zoo turns off the switch to a successful Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends of the Topeka Zoo (FOTZ) created a new holiday event for 2020, called Zoo Lights.

“We were blown away with the number of people that visited Zoo Lights,” said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “We estimate we had over 65,000 visitors during the month of December. We believe it is the highest attendance for the Topeka Zoo ever.”

“When we decided to do the lights we gave it a 3 year commitment. Now, we are thinking it may be an annual event for the Topeka Zoo.”

During Zoo lights visitors could stroll around the zoo and enjoy twinkling lights, dazzling displays, festive activities, and of course see Santa Claus.

The Zoo Lights were on display from Nov. 27 until Dec. 30. The Topeka Zoo plans to take down the lights this week.