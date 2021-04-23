Topeka Zoo’s “Awaken the Senses” features performance by Kansas Ballet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Ballet held their first of five ballet performances Thursday evening in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and Venue at the Topeka Zoo.

Kansas Ballet held a dance recital for invited guests to kickoff the “Awaken the Senses” events that will re-open Kay McFarland Japanese Garden for the 2021 season.

“We are very excited to premier our carnival of animals ballet which is a collaboration with the Topeka Zoo,” said Stephanie Heston, artistic director at the Kansas Ballet Academy. “We are highlighting current and former inhabitants of the Topeka Zoo through the medium of Ballet. This is a gift to our community, the zoo doing a “Awaken the Senses” that re-opens Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and we are very proud to be a part of that.”

Additional performances by Kansas Ballet in Kay’s Garden will be Saturday, 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.