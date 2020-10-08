Topeka Zoo’s Fall Fundraiser goes virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is holding their Fall Fundraiser auction this Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In 2020 Friends of the Topeka Zoo has had to cancel all four major fundraising events that brings in more than $200,000 annually.

“We are having a virtual event here at the zoo. Our major events throughout the year bring in over $200,000. Because we didn’t have these events we are having a virtual event to raise this money. Saturday our virtual event goes from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. We have a Patrick Mahomes jersey, a Kelce Chiefs Super bowl helmet among other items” said Shelby Revelle, Topeka Zoo Development Director.

On Saturday, October 10th, the auction will go virtual. Click here to join in the virtual auction. In addition to the virtual auction, the Topeka Classic Rock band “Departure” will be playing live during most of the event. There will also be a few games, some animal experiences and Topeka Zoo t-shirts for sale.