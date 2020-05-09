Topeka Zoo’s Pollinator Palooza Plant sale provides habitat for pollinators

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is having their 4th annual Pollinator Palooza Plant sale on Saturday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Rachael Rost, Topeka Zoo Education Specialist says, “We are providing native plants to plant all over northeast Kansas, and that provides critical habitat for pollinators like bees, butterflys and all those little guys that we count on to support our ecosystem.”

The 4th annual plant sale offers plant species that support pollinaters such as Birds, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, beetles, wasps, small mammals, and bees.

