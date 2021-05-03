Topekans celebrate small business week, first week of May

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first week in May is recognized as small business week in the United States, a time to recognize small businesses in the community for their service, innovation and development.

Topeka native Melody Weller has owned her local store, The Wild Bird House, for almost two decades and talked about the passion she has for her small business.

“I’ve been here for 17 years talking to people about birds,” Weller said.”I can give that extra advice to our customers – we’ve done this for so long we know what products to bring in that is of good quality.”

Weller went on to explain the challenge of finding special products in her shop that can’t be found in big box stores.

“I love the hunt for that special product that you can’t get at a big box store,” Weller said. “We try to have unique gifts that you can’t find at the bigger stores. We buy from vendors that are just like us, little mom and pop shops and we know the people that make our products and that definitely distinguishes us from the big box stores.”

During this week, people can get out and buy big at small businesses. Here is a photo gallery of some Topeka businesses to visit this week: