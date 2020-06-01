Topeka’s Combat Air Museum reopens to the public

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum at Forbes Field has opened to the public under Phase 2 of the state’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” guidelines.

Museum Director Kevin Drewelow said the venue’s collection is ready for viewing again.

“We have everything from a World War I replica aircraft to a Chinook helicopter that served in Vietnam,” Drewelow said. “About anything here can be made to fly.”

The Combat Air Museum has served as an educational institution and tourism destination for forty three years. It is one of a handful of major aviation museums in the United States located on an active air field.

The museum includes 42 aircraft ranging from the earliest aviation period to present day. It is the largest collection of WWI replica aircraft in the Midwest.

The museum is open 361 days a year from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:40 p.m. The museum is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.