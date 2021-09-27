Topeka’s Independent Business Association members enjoy golf tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Independent Business Association held a golf tournament Monday morning at the Topeka Country Club. There were 11 teams playing in the tournament with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start.

“TIBA is a group of business owners, and we invest in the Topeka Community. Our goal is to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit and support Topeka businesses in our area.” Abbey Brown, 2021 TIBA Chair.

“At Azura, we know how important our business community is and we want to be able to provide resources for these businesses.” Jennifer Kirmse, Azura Credit Union.

The Topeka Independent Business Association works to promote the growth of small and independently-owned businesses in the Topeka area. The Association works to improve the business climate and foster business opportunities for independent businesses.

They also provide services, and education to aid in the operation and profitability of its members and encourage and support a high standard of ethics in business.

Title sponsors for the golf tournament were Azura Credit Union and Logan Business Machines.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will provide grants for TIBA Business owners

Click here for more information on the Topeka Independent Business Association.