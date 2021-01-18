Topeka’s Living the Dream Volunteers pack food boxes for Harvesters in honor of Martin Luther King Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Community Food Network is hosting “Dreams CAN Make A Difference: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service” in partnership with Living the Dream, Inc. Community volunteers will be sorting and repacking food for children, families, and seniors in need of food assistance this week.

John Nave, Living the Dream Executive Board member, “Living The Dream is an organization that celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. We have been doing this for 36 years. We want to affect our youth, our elders, and the whole community. We want to recognize those that live the ideology and life legacy of Dr. King.”

The goals of Living the Dream, Inc., are to enhance Dr. King’s philosophy of nonviolence throughout the year, to recognize and teach human understanding, and to promote academic excellence. Toward these goals, Living the Dream, Inc., provides scholarships to students that meet scholastic requirements set forth by the Living the Dream Board.

Annually, in honor of Dr. King, Living the Dream, Inc., recognizes individuals, organizations, and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the Topeka and Shawnee County community. Emphasis is placed on acknowledging those who often go unnoticed.