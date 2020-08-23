Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House fundraiser ‘Denim to Diamonds’ gala goes virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Topeka held their annual Denim To Diamonds fundraising event Saturday evening. The event featured over 600 donated items that were available through the silent auction. The auction was broadcast live on the organization’s Facebook page.

KSNT News morning anchor David George, and Magic 107.7 morning DJ Sean Kelly hosted the event.

“Due to COVID -19, we decided to keep everybody safe and have our auction virtually, ” said Mindee Reece, Executive Director for the Topeak Ronald McDonald House. “The proceeds from tonight’s event will help cover operating costs for the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka, we hope to raise $100,000.”