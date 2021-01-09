Topeka’s SENT Organization holds monthly drive through market

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – SENT (Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together) held their monthly drive through market Saturday morning at their headquarters, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.

Nikki Ramirez-Jennings, SENT Executive Director, “Today we are doing a drive through market. Typically we hold this in the back play ground but today we are abiding by the county to be safe, so we are doing a drive through market.”

SENT’s Hi-Crest Market is held every month on the 2nd Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Community Resources Council playground. However, due to COVID, and in an effort to keep the SENT community and volunteers safe, the market will be a drive-thru.

SENT is a grassroots non-profit organization working with under-resourced communities in Topeka. They work with community activists, pastors and business partners to see that every community thrives.

For questions call 785.783.2535 or email info@senttopeka.com