Topeka’s Solar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Kansas

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – The Topeka Polar Plunge was held Saturday at the Midwest Aquatic Center. Several participants and groups came out to support Special Olympics Kansas. This year’s plunge, normally held in January, has been renamed the Solar Plunge due to the delayed timing of the event.

In addition to the plunge, there was a cornhole competition, a best costume contest, a top fundraising group contest and the team with most participants was recognized.

The Polar Plunge is an annual event that takes raises money for Special Olympics Kansas.

Special Olympics Kansas – a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.