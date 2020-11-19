Topeka’s Winter Wonderland set to open next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – TARC will kick off their annual Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Lake Shawnee Campground.



Winter Wonderland is open nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. A suggested donation of $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus admits you to the lights at Winter Wonderland!

In 2019, Winter Wonderland raised more than $195,000 and is TARC’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The event brought more than 10,000 cars.

The money raised will benefit TARC and their efforts to help children and adults with disabilities.