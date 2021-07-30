TPAC comes to life with Fairy Dolls and Ballet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Ballet held their “Fairy Doll” ballet Friday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

An enchanted Toy Store enjoys brisk trade during the day but when night falls, the toys miraculously come to life!

The ballet tells the story of a young boy who works in a Doll Store that has dolls from different countries and different kinds and a beautiful Fairy Doll. At the end of the day, the owner of the store closes the shop, and the young and distracted assistant is left alone. As the night falls, the young boy cannot believe his eyes! The Fairy Doll comes to life, and with her magic, she brings all the toys of the store to life.