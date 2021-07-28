Treasures of the Church include relics that date back 2000 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross was at Mother Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church Wednesday evening to share with the parishioners, the Treasures of the Church relics he has collected over several years.

Treasures of the Church is a ministry of the Catholic Church and run by Fr. Carlos Martins. Its purpose is to give people an experience of the living God through an encounter with the relics of his saints in the form of an exposition.

The collection includes over 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska.

There was a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world. Attendees were able to examine and venerate each relic.

According to Father Carlos Martins, many healings have been worked in the presence of relics.

The Treasures of the Church Relics will be on display at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church in the Oakland Community Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.