Tulips at Twilight now open at Ward Meade Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Rec. have brought back the popular event, Tulips at Twilight this spring.

Tulips at Twilight features more than 35 lighted displays including larger-than-life illuminated flowers and more than 40,000 multi-colored tulips. There are lighted pathways and live music and Old Prairie Town tours on Friday and Saturday.

Tulips at Twilight is hosted by Friends of Ward-Meade and the Parks for All Foundation.

Tulips at Twilight will be open from April 9 to April 25, 7:00-10:00 p.m. seven days a week. Admission $5 per person with children five and under free.

Ward Mead Park is located at 124 N.W. Fillmore Street.

