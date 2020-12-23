Turns out, you can teach old dogs new tricks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With Camo Cross Dog Training you can teach old dogs new tricks. Dogs learn manners, agility, tricks and scent work during classes at Camo Cross Dog Training.

“Training classes are six weeks long and involve one day a week in the classroom”, said Kelli Bausch, owner and head training Instructor, “We have two classes going on, the first one teaches obedience and the second one teaches agility,”.

For more information on Camo Cross Dog Training you can visit their website here or visit their location at 3526 SE 21st St.