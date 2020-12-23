Turns out, you can teach old dogs new tricks

Spotted Photo Gallery

by: , KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With Camo Cross Dog Training you can teach old dogs new tricks. Dogs learn manners, agility, tricks and scent work during classes at Camo Cross Dog Training.

“Training classes are six weeks long and involve one day a week in the classroom”, said Kelli Bausch, owner and head training Instructor, “We have two classes going on, the first one teaches obedience and the second one teaches agility,”.

For more information on Camo Cross Dog Training you can visit their website here or visit their location at 3526 SE 21st St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories