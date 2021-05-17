Two of GreatLife Fitness Centers under new management

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two of GreatLife Fitness Centers are now under new management. GreatLife’s Berkshire and Western Hills locations have merged with Pinnacle Fitness Center in early May and renovations are underway.

“We are a hometown company. We started out here in Topeka and we have grown to 8 fitness locations,” says Rick Farrant, GreatLife Golf & Fitness President. “What got us started on the fitness side was Berkshire. It was our first entry into the market, it is our flagship. We had an opportunity to merge with Pinnacle Fitness and we’ve gone through a total remodel of our fitness center at Berkshire. We want to be the best fitness center in town. I think with our members and staff we can achieve that.”

“We are updating the equipment and reorganizing the gym for a better flow. Our big thing is cleanliness, making sure the equipment is clean and ready to go,” says Brandon Decker, Berkshire and Western Hills manager. “We have staff available to clean and we are taking care of the equipment. We plan to start updating Western Hills this weekend with new equipment, paint and cleaning. Also, we have the TopTracer ready to launch and all members get 10% off.

The Berkshire location at 3720 S.W. 45th St. and Western Hills, 8533 S.W. 21st, locations will remain at their same locations and former Pinnacle Fitness owner Brandon Decker will now manage both fitness Centers.

GreatLife Fitness offers fitness classes, batting cages and miniature golf and most recently GreatPLAY at their Highway 24 location. GreatLife Fitness offers 8 locations in the Topeka area.

Click here for more information on GreatLife Golf and Fitness.

Click here for more information on the new TopTracer at GreatLife Golf and Fitness.