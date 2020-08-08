Unfit Wives headline First Friday Art Walk in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The first Friday in August brings on the First Friday Art Walk in the NOTO Arts District of Topeka.

The NOTO art galleries, restaurants and businesses were open to patrons Friday evening, while Compass Point hosted live music. The Unfit Wives band from the Kansas City area played their “Bluegrass with an attitude” music for a large crowd.

Band members include Kahlen Ryba on upright bass, Shannon O’Shea playing fiddle, Monica Greenwood on a mandolin and Jenna Rae on guitar.

The Morris Art Gallery in the NOTO Arts Center featured their newest art exhibit by Azyz Sharafy, a Professor of electronic arts and graphic design at Washburn University.