United Way of Greater Topeka helping community in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jessica Lehnherr, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka has seen the needs among nonprofits in Topeka increase because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United Way of Greater Topeka holds daily phone calls with nonprofits to see what their needs are and how they can help.

“We have been fortunate to convene with many nonprofits in the community,” Lehnherr said. “I love to see our nonprofit leaders come together and share resources.”

If you need assistance, want to volunteer to help or just want to learn about the coronavirus, you can call (78) 273-4804, or 211.

The mission of the United Way is to achieve positive sustainable change through education, financial stability and health for everyone in our community.