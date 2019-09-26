United Way of Greater Topeka kicks off new Campaign

The United Way of Greater Topeka held their annual Luncheon on Thursday at the downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The Luncheon is held each year to announce new board members and new Campaign Chair. United Way of Greater Topeka President and CEO Jessica Lehnherr welcomed the guests and gave a short presentation on past accomplishments at The United Way. John Fager from CoreFirst announced the Campaign goal for the upcoming year is $2,650,000. Notable changes to the United Way Board are, Susan Duffy as new Chair and Matt All as Chair Elect. Dr. Jerry Farley, President of Washburn University was the featured speaker.