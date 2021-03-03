University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus holds RN career fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus held a career fair for registered nurses Wednesday at its main building.

The hospital invited candidates to meet hiring managers and learn about career opportunities.

“We are hosting an RN Career Fair to attract new and experienced nurses,” said Michelle Dragoon, St. Francis Talent Acquisition and Human Resources Manager. “We are offering on-the-spot job offers.”

The following departments have openings:

Intensive Care Unit

Emergency Room

Telemetry

Post Surgical

In-Patient Rehab

Labor and Delivery

“The job market for nurses is very challenging right now,” Dragoon said. “Facilities all over are all facing the same challenges recruiting nurses.”

Tours of the facility and grab-and-go boxed sandwiches were provided and door prizes were given away throughout the day.

They plan on having another career fair on April 7th and May 5th, or you can apply here.