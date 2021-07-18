Veil Bridal Events fills the needs of future brides

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Veil Bridal Events held a Bridal Fair Sunday afternoon at the Cyrus Hotel in downtown Topeka.

“WE have been waiting for this event for over a year now because we’ve had to push the date back because of the pandemic.” Lindsay Kooser, owner Veil Bridal Events.

“We have over 50 vendors here and 150 brides have sent in their RSVP. We are here to help our bride’s to have a great planning process.”

Future brides and their families were invited to attend the event where more than 50 bridal vendors were ready to help with their future wedding needs.

If there is a wedding in your future or you need information about planning a wedding, go to https://www.veilevents.com/