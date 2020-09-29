Veil Events holds open house at Kay’s Garden Venue Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Veil Bridal Events held an open house at the event center in Kay’s Garden located at the Topeka Zoo.

The open house showcased the new Kay’s Garden venue center and provided networking possibilities for Topeka wedding professionals.

“Tonight we are getting tours of the new venue at Kay’s Garden and we are networking and talking about all things weddings,” said Lindsay Kooser, owner of Veil Events. “We help brides have a stress free wedding day.”

Veil Events is a wedding coordination business for brides seeking help to plan their wedding day. Click here for more information on Veil Events.