Vietnam Memorial in Topeka; fundraising campaign underway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka area veterans and the Gage Park Memorial Inc. committee held a car show Sunday afternoon at Gage Park. Proceeds from the car show will go towards the completion of the Vietnam memorial in Gage Park.

The show included food and drinks from Tod’s BBQ and Poppin Squeeze.

Awards were given out for Best of Show, People’s Choice Best Car and Best Truck and the Memorial Board’s best of Show.

Gage Park Memorial Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to building and maintaining the memorials in Gage Park.