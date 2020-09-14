Vince Frye talks about his time and experience with Downtown Topeka Inc.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Vince Frye, President of Downtown Topeka Inc., will retire at the end of 2020.

Vince has been president of Downtown Topeka Inc. since April of 2012.

“After I graduated from KU I worked in TV Broadcasting at KSNT for several years. I served on the board of Downtown Topeka Inc. for several years until I had an opportunity to apply for the CEO position in 2012. I was very pleased when I was selected to be the D.T.I. CEO in 2012,” Frye said. “I knew at the time there was a big interest in revitalizing downtown. Downtown represents the community’s pride and prosperity. I really think downtown has become a focus for this entire community and one they can be proud of and I want to see that continue.”