TOPEKA (KSNT) – Visit Topeka is hosting a Memorial Day summer kickstart at Evergy Plaza, with food trucks, a DJ, vintage bikes on display, and a Fountain Show on Friday night.

The food trucks started serving food at 6:30 p.m., Bass Hertz Productions provided live music, Aunt Nancy’s Face Art was painting faces, Essential Henna was providing all natural Henna and the fountain show started at 9:00 p.m.

This event is free to the community and everyone is welcome.