Voters safely cast votes in 2020 primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday Aug. 4th is primary election day. Today is the day voters narrow the fields in several races on the local and state levels.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said, “This is everybody’s opportunity to have their voices heard at the party level and to pick who they want to represent their party. We’ve had to take a little extra time to get sanitation equipment out to the workers. We have enough volunteers but we will need more for the November election. We had 3 to 4 times the number of mail in ballots as usual this year.”

Election Supervisor Shirley Martin said, “We have special pens for the voters to use, we are sanitizing after everyone gets done voting. We are cleaning down all the voting stations.”

Angel Zimmerman, Topeka voter, said, “I am so excited today to get to vote in celebration of 100 years of women voting.”