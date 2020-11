TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Voters in Topeka and Shawnee County have turned out in large numbers to vote in this election.

Most voting sites have seen an increased number of voters at their polling location.

The voting site at Our Saviors Lutheran Church had a line that wrapped throughout the church halls.

Washburn University saw more voters by 10:00 a.m. than they saw in the Primaries held in August.