TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Ward-Meade Garden Glow is now open at the Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden. The Garden Glow is nearly identical to the Tulips at Twilight which would have opened this spring. The Garden Glow features lighted displays, illuminated flowers and seasonal plants illuminated by luminarias.

The event runs Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town, 124 NW Fillmore, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. nightly. Admission is a $5 donation. Children age five and under are free.