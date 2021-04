TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee is seeing a bloom in Tulips, Daffodils and Hyacinths this week as the weather continues to warm up.

Other locations to view beauty of spring include Gage Park, Doran Rock Garden at Gage Park, Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Botanical Garden and downtown Topeka on Kansas Ave.

Click here to watch the tulips bulbs being planted last fall.

The flower gardens are sponsored by the Parksforallfoundation.