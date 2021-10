TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is in the middle of homecoming week and the students are celebrating with a pep rally in Lee Arena. Several student organizations dressed up and put on skits for the student body and faculty for the pep rally. This year’s homecoming theme is ‘The Roaring 20’s!’

Saturday is the homecoming football game with Northeastern State Riverhawks in Yager Stadium. Tailgate parties begin at 11:00 a.m. on the Memorial Union lawn and the football game at 1:00 p.m.